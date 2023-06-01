India

New Parliament: Bigger office for PMO, other ministers under preparation

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Jun 01, 2023, 10:32 am 2 min read

A bigger space spread across two floors for the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), room for all the central ministers, and a different office for the Special Protection Group (SPG) are being prepared in the new Parliament building inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi earlier this week. The majority of the ongoing work is expected to be completed by the Monsoon Session, per the Hindustan Times.

Monsoon session to take place in new Parliament building

Only essential parliamentary departments are set to shift to the new complex. "The bulk of the current workforce will continue to operate from its existing offices in the upper floors of the old building, library building, and the parliament annex," an official in the know revealed. Furthermore, the Monsoon Session that usually happens during July is set to take place in the new Parliament.

New offices are not fully ready: Official

Reportedly, the office rooms in the new complex have already been allotted to the officials and departments but they are not moving there anytime soon as the new offices are not fully ready. "Final touches are being given in many areas. The outer perimeter wall is being constructed, and the office rooms in the upper floors are still being prepared," disclosed another official.

19 parties currently have offices in old building

Offices for political parties and seats for MPs will be allotted after parliamentary departments start shifting to the new building. "Around 19 parties currently have their offices in the old building. All of them will be given offices in the new building. The seats or division number of many MPs too, will undergo changes as per the new seating arrangement," added an official.

Details on India's new Parliament building

The four-story building has a built-up area of 64,500 square meters with three gates: Karma Dwar, Gyan Dwar, and Shakti Dwar. It also has individual entries for VIPs, MPs, and visitors and can house a total of 888 members in the Lok Sabha chamber and 300 in the Rajya Sabha. During a joint sitting, 1,280 MPs can be housed in the Lok Sabha chamber.