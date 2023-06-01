India

Commercial LPG cylinder prices slashed by Rs. 83.50

Written by Prateek Talukdar Jun 01, 2023, 10:26 am 1 min read

The price for the 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has been slashed by Rs. 83.50. The new prices will be applicable from Thursday, Indian Oil said. The retail price of a commercial LPG cylinder now stands at Rs. 1,773 in Delhi, Rs. 1937 in Chennai, Rs. 1,875.50 in Kolkata, and Rs. 1,808.50 in Mumbai. Meanwhile, the prices of jet fuel have also been reduced.

Prices of domestic LPG cylinders remain unchanged

However, the state-run oil marketing companies have left the price of domestic LPG cylinders unchanged. A 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder currently costs Rs. 1,003 in Delhi and Rs. 1,018.50 respectively. Notably, the oil marketing companies revise the prices for commercial and domestic LPG cylinders on the first day of every month. The last revision was on May 1.