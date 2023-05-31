India

'Akhand Bharat' mural in new Parliament building upsets Nepal

'Akhand Bharat' mural in new Parliament building upsets Nepal

Written by Prateek Talukdar May 31, 2023, 08:33 pm 3 min read

A mural in the new Parliament depicting ancient India's influence in its surrounding region has triggered protests in Nepal

A mural in the new Parliament building depicting ancient India's influence in its surrounding region has triggered protests in Nepal. It shows the ancient sites of Kapilavastu and Lumbini, which are in present-day Nepal, within the ambit of the Indian civilization. This has prompted Nepal's politicians to urge their Prime Minister, Pushpa Kamal Dahal, to seek the mural's removal during his visit to India.

Why does this story matter?

The mural reportedly represents the "resolve" for an "Akhand Bharat," or a unified Greater India that includes parts of several neighboring countries.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) had described it as a "cultural concept" that perceives South Asia as a unified Hindu entity that was fragmented by foreign invaders to weaken the Hindus.

Several Hindu nationalist groups advocated its creation in the past.

Nepal's ex-PM and opposition leader Oli calls mural 'unfair'

Nepal's former PM and the leader of the main opposition party, the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist), KP Sharma Oli, on Tuesday called the move "unfair." He stated that while India claims to be an ancient and strong country and a model of democracy, claiming Nepali territories on its map and hanging the map in Parliament cannot be called fair.

Nepal PM arrived in India on Wednesday

Oli said Dahal should ask the Indian government to "correct that mistake," adding that "there is no point in visiting India if you can't do that." Dahal, commonly known as Prachanda, arrived in India on Wednesday for a four-day visit. He became Nepal's PM for the third time in December 2022 with backing from India.

Union ministers, BJP leaders praise mural's 'Akhand Bharat' concept

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi said that the mural showed the "resolve" for an Akhand Bharat. BJP Lok Sabha MP Manoj Kotak tweeted, "Akhand Bharat in New Parliament. It represents our powerful and self-reliant India." In 2019, Union Home Minister Amit Shah called the now-scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution a "hurdle" for Akhand Bharat, which he claimed was Sardar Patel's "dream."

What is the importance of the sites

Lumbini and Kapialvastu are both considered sacred sites by the Buddhists since the former is said to be the birthplace of Buddha, while the latter was Buddha's childhood home and the capital of the Shakya dynasty, to which Buddha belonged.

Oli government triggered border row with India in 2020

Nepal's government under Oli, considered close to China, engaged in a border row with India in 2020 after its newly-published political map showed Kalapani, Limpiyadhura, and Lipulekh as its own. All three territories are controlled by India. Reportedly, the map was published after India built a new road to its border with China. The dispute affected bilateral relations for months.