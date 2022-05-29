World

Nepal plane with 22 passengers, including 4 Indians, goes missing

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan May 29, 2022, 11:54 am 2 min read

The plane, Tara Air's 9 NAET twin-engine aircraft, has four Indians onboard besides citizens from various countries.

Multiple casualties are feared after a passenger aircraft operated by a private airline reportedly went missing in Nepal on Sunday. A small passenger plane in Nepal carrying 22 people lost contact with air traffic control, ANI reported. The plane, Tara Air's 9 NAET twin-engine aircraft, reportedly has four Indians onboard besides Japanese and Nepali nationals.

Context Why does this story matter?

Nepal, the home to the world's highest peaks, has a history of air mishaps owing to the changing weather and airstrips in challenging alpine sites.

Notably, in 2016, a Tara Air Twin Otter turboprop plane crashed in the western area of Myagdi, killing 23 people.

The ill-fated flight carried 20 passengers, including Chinese and Kuwaiti nationals, apart from three crew members.

Official claim What do we know so far?

According to officials, the Tara Air aircraft was traveling from Pokhara, about 200 kilometers northwest of Kathmandu, to Jomsom, about 80 kilometers to the northwest. "The aircraft was seen over the sky of Jomsom in Mustang district, and then had diverted to Mt. Dhaulagiri after which it hadn't come into contact," Chief District Officer Netra Prasad Sharma told ANI.

Statement Officials suspect plane crashed in Titi area

According to Nepal's state television, the plane was also carrying three Japanese nationals apart from four Indians. The remaining passengers were Nepali citizens. Officials believe the plane could have crashed in the Titi area of Lete in the mountainous Mustang district. The region is famous for hosting the Muktinath Temple pilgrimage and is the fifth-largest district in Nepal.

Operation Helicopters deployed for search operation

According to the Nepal Police, locals from Titi have informed them that they have heard an unusual "bang" sound. Meanwhile, the government has deployed two private helicopters from Mustang and Pokhara in search of the missing aircraft. A Nepal Army chopper is also being readied to be deployed in the search operation.

Details Tara Air has biggest air network in Nepal

Despite facing mishaps, Tara Air claims to have Nepal's "widest domestic flight network." "No other airlines in Nepal flies to the remote short takeoff and landing (STOL) sectors as extensively and frequently as we do," the airline's website says. The airline runs a fleet of seven STOL aircraft, comprising five Twin Otter (DHC 6/300) and two Dornier (DO 228) planes.