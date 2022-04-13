India

COVID-19: India reports 1,088 new cases, 26 more deaths

Written by Pratyush Deep Kotoky Apr 13, 2022, 01:30 pm 3 min read

India's COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 98.76%.

India on Wednesday reported over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases, an increase of nearly 300 cases from the previous day. The country's active caseload currently stands at 10,870, which accounts for 0.03% of the total cases so far. In the past 24 hours, a total of 1,088 new cases and 26 fatalities were reported. Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 98.76%.

Context Why does this story matter?

However, the active caseload and positivity rates are continuing with their declining trend, reflecting an ongoing improvement in the overall COVID-19 situation.

Meanwhile, the Centre has expressed concern over rising COVID-19 cases in some regions, including Gurugram, Delhi, and Gujarat.

Notably, the emergence of the XE coronavirus variant has caused concern among experts.

Statistics Over 1,000 patients discharged

According to data shared by the Union Health Ministry, India reported a total of 4,30,38,016 COVID-19 cases until Wednesday morning, while the cumulative death count reached 5,21,736. With 1,081 fresh discharges, the number of total recoveries in the country climbed to 4,25,05,410. On the other hand, the daily and weekly positivity rates were recorded at 0.25% and 0.24%, respectively.

States Maharashtra's COVID-19 cases rise slightly

Maharashtra—one of the worst-hit states—reported 113 new COVID-19 cases, 127 more recoveries, and four deaths on Tuesday. Karnataka added 48 cases and 86 recoveries, while Tamil Nadu witnessed 22 new cases and 25 discharges. Among the worst-hit states, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh did not update COVID-19 bulletins. Kerala on Monday announced that it will not update COVID-19 data henceforth, noting a decline in infections.

Trend India's third wave peaked in January

Notably, India witnessed a massive spurt in coronavirus infections in December-end and at the beginning of January—dubbed India's third wave—due to the highly contagious Omicron variant. The third wave peaked on January 21, 2022, when 3.47 lakh single-day cases were recorded. However, this was lower compared to the second wave, when 4.14 lakh single-day infections were recorded at a peak on May 7, 2021.

Vaccination Over 186 crore vaccine doses administered

As of Wednesday morning, India has administered over 186 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. Overall, over 84 crore people have been fully vaccinated, while more than 99.6 crore people have received one dose. On Wednesday alone, India administered over 7.6 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses till 1:30 pm, including over 3.7 lakh second doses and over 2.7 lakh first doses, according to Co-WIN.

Data 2.35 crore precautionary doses administered

Moreover, India has administered over 2.35 crore "precautionary" doses since January 10. On Wednesday, nearly 37,000 people in the age group 18-59 years and over 78,500 people aged over 60 years were given the precautionary dose till 1:30 pm.

Recent news Centre concerned over rising cases in some states

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a review meeting on Tuesday amid rising COVID-19 cases in some states and the emergence of new coronavirus variant XE. In that meeting, Mandaviya reportedly directed senior officials and experts to enhance ongoing monitoring and surveillance of new variants and cases. He also played down apprehensions about the XE variant and stressed the need to maintain precaution.