Won't accept vandalism of Hindu temples: India, Australia vow action

Written by Prateek Talukdar May 24, 2023, 11:32 am 2 min read

PM Modi held talks with his Australian counterpart, including the recent incidents of Hindu temples being vandalized in Australia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese in Sydney on Wednesday over a wide range of issues, including the recent incidents of Hindu temples being vandalized in Australia. PM Modi said Albanese assured him of strict action against the vandals. He also expressed gratitude to Albanese for the efforts that had already been made.

Why does this story matter?

Since the beginning of this year, five Hindu temples have been defaced by purported anti-India elements and separatists.

Two weeks ahead of PM Modi's visit, Khalistani supporters reportedly vandalized the BAPS Swaminarayan temple in Western Sydney with graffiti reading "Declare Modi terrorist."

Some quarters see the attacks as a clash between the burgeoning Hindu nationalism and the re-emergence of the separatist Khalistan movement.

Won't let anyone harm India-Australia ties: PM Modi

"We will not accept any elements that harm the friendly and warm ties between the India-Australia relationship by their action or thoughts. PM Albanese assured me once again today that he will take strict actions against such elements in the future also," PM Modi said.

Sikhs For Justice blamed for temple vandalism

The vandalism of the BAPS Swaminarayan temple in Western Sydney earlier this month allegedly saw a Khalistani flag hanging on the gate of the temple. In March, the Shree Laxmi Narayan Temple in Brisbane was reportedly vandalized by Khalistani supporters. Hindu Human Rights director Sarah Gates called it an attempt to terrorize Australian Hindus and a pattern of the proscribed group Sikhs For Justice.

3 temples vandalized within a fortnight in and around Melbourne

Reportedly, January saw the vandalism of three temples within a fortnight. Vandals wrote anti-India slogans on the walls of the Swaminarayan temple in Melbourne. On January 17, the historic Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple in Victoria State was stained with anti-Hindu graffiti. A week later, the walls of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) temple in Melbourne were spray-painted with the slogan "Hindustan Murdabad."