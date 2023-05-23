World

'Masterchef,' cricket, democracy: Modi lists things that unite India, Australia

PM Modi addressed Indian diaspora in Australia on Tuesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese addressed the gathering of more than 20,000 members of the Indian diaspora at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia, on Tuesday. Speaking at the grand event, Modi talked about things that strengthen the bond between the two countries, India's aspirations, and fulfilling the demands of the diaspora. Here's everything he said.

Cricket boosted India-Australia relations for so long

Talking about India and Australia's unity, Modi said that earlier three Cs— cricket, curry, and Commonwealth— defined the countries' relations. Then, three Ds— democracy, diaspora, and dosti—came. He added that now the relations are being defined by three Es— energy, economy, and education. Modi said cricket boosted India-Australia relations for so long, but now yoga, tennis, films, and Masterchef are also connecting the two.

India is biggest, youngest talent factory: PM Modi

Speaking about India's growth, Modi stated that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) considers India a "bright spot" in the global economy. "The World Bank believes if there's any country that's withstanding global headwinds, it's India." "India has no dearth of capability or resources. Today, we are the biggest and youngest talent factory," Modi said, adding India aims to become a developed nation by 2048.

India number 1 in smartphone data consumers, milk production: Modi

He also highlighted India's milestones, stating, "Amid the once-in-a-100-year crisis, India made record exports last year. Our forex reserve is scaling new heights." He added the country rolled out the fastest vaccination drive during COVID-19 and is "number one" in smartphone data consumers, fintech adoption, and milk production. "India has the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world," Modi stated.

India to open consulate in Brisbane, announces Modi

To meet the demands of the Indian diaspora in Australia, Modi announced that India will open a consulate in Brisbane. He also thanked Albanese for unveiling the foundation stone of "Little India," a Sydney suburb earlier known as Harris Park. Harris Park is a hub in western Sydney where people from the Indian community celebrate festivals and events like Diwali and Australia Day.

