Ukraine apologizes, deletes controversial tweet on Goddess Kali

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 02, 2023, 11:58 am 2 min read

Regret depicting Hindu Goddess Kali in a distorted manner, Ukraine's foreign minister said

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Emine Dzheppar on Monday issued an apology over the country's defense ministry's now-deleted controversial tweet on Hindu Goddess Kali. Notably, the ministry on Sunday tweeted an image of the deity over a blast fume with the caption, "Work of art." This triggered massive outrage on social media, with many Indian users accusing Ukraine of hurting the sentiments of Hindus worldwide.

Regret depicting Hindu Goddess Kali in distorted manner: Dzheppar

In a tweet, Dzheppar said, "We regret depicting Hindu Goddess Kali in a distorted manner. Ukraine and its people respect the unique Indian culture and highly appreciate its support." "The depiction has already been removed. Ukraine is determined to further increase cooperation in the spirit of mutual respect and friendship," she added.

Dzheppar's apology over the controversial tweet

Deity's image resembled Marilyn Monroe's iconic 'flying skirt' photo

Notably, the controversial image of Goddess Kali resembled photographer Sam Shaw's iconic "flying skirt" photo of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe from 1954. This depiction infuriated Indians, who called it "Hinduphobic" and accused Ukraine's defense ministry of mocking the Hindu culture. Many Twitter users even tagged India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and Twitter CEO Elon Musk, seeking strict action against the Ukrainian defense ministry's account.

