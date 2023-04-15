Technology

What is Bhu-Aadhaar? Check benefits and other details

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 15, 2023, 02:39 pm 3 min read

Bhu-Aadhaar includes a 14-digit unique identification number for each surveyed plot of land

The Bhu-Aadhaar or Unique Land Parcel Identification Number (ULPIN) project is a part of the Digital India Land Records Modernization Program (DILRMP). It has been implemented by the Department of Land Resources in order to digitize land records and registrations. A Bhu-Aadhaar or ULPIN contains a 14-digit identification number for every surveyed piece of land in India. Here's everything you need to know.

Why does this story matter?

As per a study, 66% of all Indian civil lawsuits are due on land/property, with the average duration of a land acquisition dispute being 20 years.

The Bhu-Aadhaar or ULPIN project will bring about economic and social prosperity by increasing transparency in real estate transactions.

This will help lessen the huge backlog of land dispute court cases, which are currently pending.

Bhu-Aadhaar: An unique ID for land

The land has always been a state subject and its rights are highly complex. Hence, the government introduced the Digital India Land Record Modernization Program (DILRMP) to computerize land records for better transparency in the time of disputes. Under DILRMP, a plot/parcel of land gets a 14-digit alphanumeric ULPIN (Unique Land Parcel Identification Number) or Bhu-Aadhaar. The ULPIN notes everything about a particular plot.

It will have the largest database on land ownership

The Bhu-Aadhaar project, will have the largest database on land ownership in the world, says the Union Minister of Rural Development, Giriraj Singh. The citizen-centric Bhu-Aadhaar will revolutionize the "governance of Sashakt Bharat," he adds. GDP loss to India's economy was roughly 1.3% last year, due to delayed projects because of litigation involving land disputes. Bhu-Aadhaar will help mitigate all the issues.

The project will benefit the national economy

India is a developing nation, and the digitization of land records in such a country is crucial for advancement. The integration of Bhu-Aadhaar with various governmental platforms will greatly benefit facets of the national economy like infrastructure, energy, defense, and space. Financial institutions can use Bhu-Aadhaar in productive ways for projects like Agristack, minimum support price schemes, hydel power projects, and more.

It will assist farmers as well

Bhu-Aadhaar aims to revolutionize governance in the country. Along with serving the economy and financial institutions, the project will also benefit the farmers, helping them digitize land records and registry documents.

100% of land records under Bhu-Aadhaar by March 2024

Bhu-Aadhaar has been introduced in 26 states. It is in the implementation phase in the rest of the country excluding Meghalaya. Around 94% of land registrations have been computerized and nine crore land parcels now have Bhu-Aadhaar. The citizens will soon have access to land record transliteration in 22 languages. By March 2024, 100% of land records will be covered under Bhu-Aadhaar.