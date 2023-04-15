Technology

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for April 15

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for April 15

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 15, 2023, 10:05 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is currently limited to Android OS in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Free Fire MAX allows gamers to grab a range of in-game items using virtual currency, which can only be acquired by forking over a sizable amount of real money. Not every individual is willing to spend resources, and they look for alternative methods of collecting rewards. As a result, game developers publish redeemable codes, helping players unlock a variety of bonuses for free.

Why does this story matter?

Garena's Free Fire MAX quickly gained popularity in India's Android ecosystem, surpassing the 100 million download count.

The game has earned a positive rating of 4.1 (out of 5) on the Google Play Store due to its enhanced graphics, rewards redemption system, and frequent updates.

As a result, the developers show their appreciation by giving away redeemable codes on a regular basis.

An individual can claim each code just once

Players should use their official gaming credentials to access Free Fire MAX's rewards redemption page. The codes can't be redeemed using Guest IDs. Additionally, only players on Indian servers are eligible to claim the 12-digit alphanumeric codes. Each code can only be used once per person. The codes must be accessed within 12-18 hours of release.

Here are the codes for April 15

The Free Fire MAX codes for April 15, can help earn rewards including royale vouchers, loot crates, weapons, premium bundles, skins, pets, gloo walls, diamonds, and more. Take a look at the codes. V427-K98R-UCHZ, MCPW-2D1U-3XA3, FFAC-2YXE-6RF2, FFCM-CPSB-N9CU. FFBB-CVQZ-4MWA, BR43-FMAP-YEZZ, NPYF-ATT3-HGSQ, FFCM-CPSG-C9XZ. MCPW-2D2W-KWF2, ZZZ7-6NT3-PDSH, FFCM-CPSE-N5MX, HNC9-5435-FAGJ. 6KWM-FJVM-QQYG, MCPW-3D28-VZD6, EYH2-W3XK-8UPG.

Follow these steps to redeem the 12-digit codes

Head to the Free Fire MAX rewards redemption platform at (https://reward.ff.theextraevent.com/en). Use your Google, Facebook, Apple ID, Twitter, Huawei, or VK credentials to access your account. Enter a 12-digit code in the text field, and click "Confirm," followed by "Ok." You will receive an in-game item for each successful redemption. The reward can be collected through the game's mail/notification shelf.

Check out some Free Fire MAX alternatives

If Free Fire MAX isn't your thing, you may try other battle royale games from the Google Play Store such as Call of Duty, Apex Legends Mobile, BGMI, New State Mobile, and Fortnite. These titles offer multiple playing modes.