Top 5 Mini-LED smart TVs you can buy in India

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 15, 2023

The TCL C825 mini-LED TV runs Android 11 TV

Are you looking for ways to improve your television-watching experience? Why not upgrade to a Mini-LED smart TV. A Mini-LED television has a smaller backlight than regular LCD or LED TVs, and hence better contrast, color reproduction, and viewing angles. It also tends to have higher peak brightness than QLEDs and deeper blacks. Here are some options you can buy in India.

LG QNED81: Priced at Rs. 87,000

The LG QNED81 sports a 120Hz, 55-inch 4K (2160x3840 pixels) Mini-LED screen. It houses an α7 Gen5 AI processor with Picture Pro and 4K upscaling. The television features Local Dimming, Dynamic Tone Mapping, and Nano Color Pro. It boots webOS, packs a down-firing 20W speaker setup, and supports Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, as well as filmmaker mode and HDR10 Pro/HLG formats.

iFFALCON H82: Available at Rs. 90,999

The iFFALCON H82 boasts a 55-inch 4K (2160x3840 pixels) Mini-LED panel, a 60Hz refresh rate (120Hz via MEMC), 330-nits brightness, Dolby Vision IQ, IMAX-enhanced certification, and 95% DCI-P3. It is powered by an AI-Picture Engine, paired with 2GB RAM. and 16GB storage. The TV houses a web camera and packs dual speakers with 24W output and Dolby Audio. Connectivity options include Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

TCL C825: Priced at Rs. 95,990

TCL's C825 has a 55-inch 4K (2160x3840 pixels) Mini-LED with a 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision IQ. It supports HDR10+/HLG certifications. You also get hands-free voice control, a web camera, and 50W audio output with DTS/Dolby Audio certifications. The television supports ALLM, MEMC, Bluetooth 5.2, and Wi-Fi 6. It is backed by a quad-core processor and boots Android 11 TV.

Samsung Neo QLED: Priced at Rs. 1,04,999

The Samsung Neo QLED has a 55-inch 4K (2160x3840 pixels) Mini-LED screen with Quantum Matrix technology. HDR10+/HLG formats, Filmmaker mode, and ALLM support are supported by the device. It is powered by Neo Quantum processor, runs Tizen OS, and works with Bixby, Alexa, and Google Assistant. The TV packs a 4.2.2 channel (60W) speaker setup. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.2.

TCL C835: Priced at Rs. 1,19,990

The TCL C835 features a 55-inch 4K (2160x3840 pixels) Mini-LED with a 144Hz variable refresh rate, Dolby Vision IQ, and 500-nits of peak brightness. It comes with IMAX-enhanced certification, HDR10+/HLG formats, hands-free voice control, and an ONKYO-powered 2.1-channel (60W) audio setup with DTS/Dolby Audio certifications. The smart TV is fueled by a quad-core processor. It supports Bluetooth and Wi-Fi 6.