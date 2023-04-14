Technology

Vivo X Fold 2 to debut next week: Check features

The Vivo X Fold 2 may get an under-display fingerprint sensor

Vivo is all set to announce its second-generation foldable smartphone, the Vivo X Fold 2, on April 20. Ahead of the official debut, leaks and tip-offs have revealed the major specifications of the upcoming handset. According to the reports, the phone is getting a customary chipset upgrade, along with a slew of new-age features. Here's everything we know about the Vivo X Fold 2.

Soon after the launch of OPPO's Find N2 and HONOR's Magic Vs foldable, a new offering is about to enter the foldable smartphone category in the form of Vivo's X Fold 2.

The device will succeed Vivo X Fold from last year. Followed by the launch in China, the X Fold 2 may arrive in the international markets to rival Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4.

The phone will get 120Hz AMOLED displays

The Vivo X Fold 2 will feature a book-like design, along with dual displays, and punch-hole cut-outs on outer and inner screens. The handset is tipped to sport an 8.0-inch, 2K AMOLED main screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ certification. On the outside, a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ screen is expected. It is likely to arrive in two colorways: Black and Blue.

A 50MP main camera with OIS may be onboard

The Vivo X Fold 2 will have a ZEISS co-engineered triple camera arrangement, headlined by a 50MP (OIS) primary snapper, along with two 12MP secondary sensors. For selfies, a 16MP camera is expected on the main and cover displays.

A Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC will power the device

The Vivo X Fold 2 will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, according to the latest Geekbench listing. On the benchmarking platform, the phone has received 1,809 and 5,050 points in single-core and multi-core tests, respectively. It is anticipated to get 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. The handset will boot Android 13 with a custom OS layered on top.

Vivo X Fold 2 is coming on April 20

The Vivo X Fold 2 is launching on April 20, initially in China. At the launch event, Vivo will also introduce its second-generation tablet, Vivo Pad 2, and the Vivo X Flip, which was recently revealed via a leak.