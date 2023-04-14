Technology

Lyrids meteor shower 2023: How and when to watch

Written by Sanjana Shankar Apr 14, 2023, 07:35 pm 3 min read

The meteor shower will peak around April 22-23. Representative image (Photo credit: NASA)

Starting tomorrow, you will be able to observe the Lyrids meteor shower, known for its fast and bright meteors. The showers will be visible from April 15 to April 29 and will peak around April 22-23. If the weather permits, during the peak period you will be able to catch 10 to 20 shooting stars or meteors per hour, according to NASA.

Why does this story matter?

April will be nothing short of exciting for stargazers.

Earlier this month, we caught some of the best views of Mercury and Venus and now we are about to witness a spectacular meteor shower.

Interestingly, Lyrids are one of the oldest meteor showers ever. It has been known for about 2,700 years and is believed to be first observed in ancient China.

How do meteor showers happen?

Meteors originate from leftover comet particles and broken pieces of asteroids. Comets leave behind a dusty trail as they orbit the Sun. Each year, as the Earth crosses these comet trails, debris particles interact with our planet's atmosphere where they disintegrate, leading to fiery and colorful streaks across the sky. The Lyrid meteor shower is a result of the comet dubbed C/1861 G1 Thatcher.

Lyrid meteors do not leave behind persistent trails

The Lyrid meteors do not tend to leave behind persistent glowing dust trails as they shoot past the Earth's atmosphere. But, they can cause an occasional bright flash called a fireball. In the past, as many as 100 meteors have been observed per hour. Some of the years when the heavier meteor showers occurred were 1922 in Greece and 1982 in the US.

The meteor shower gets its name from the constellation Lyra

The point in the sky—also called radiant—from where Lyrids appear to come is near the constellation Lyra. This is also how the meteor shower gets its name. The showers will appear to emerge near the star Vega, the brightest in this constellation. It is advised to look away from the radiant's direction when watching the Lyrids, or else the meteors will appear short.

Lyrids will be best visible from the northern hemisphere

The Lyrids meteor shower is said to be best visible from the northern hemisphere, per NASA. The best time for viewing would be between midnight and dawn. Find a spot away from bright lights. You will not need binoculars or a telescope to watch the meteor showers Allow your eyes 30 minutes to adapt to the night sky. Happy skywatching!