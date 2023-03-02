Technology

NASA-SpaceX Crew-6 mission takes off to International Space Station

Written by Sanjana Shankar Mar 02, 2023, 11:04 am 1 min read

Crew-6 astronauts will spend up to six months in space. Representative image (Photo credit: NASA)

SpaceX-NASA's Crew-6 mission has successfully taken off to the International Space Station. The Crew Dragon capsule Endeavor launched atop a Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center Florida at 11:04 am IST today. The former launch attempt, on February 27, was called off less than three minutes before liftoff due to a clogged filter in the launch system.

Crew-6 is expected to reach the ISS on March 3

Crew-6 will dock at the ISS, about 25 hours after launch, on March 3. The four-membered crew includes NASA astronauts Warren Hoburg (Pilot) and Stephen Bowen (Mission Commander), Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev, and UAE astronaut Sultan Alneyadi. Alneyadi will make history as the first astronaut from the UAE to be a part of a long-duration mission in space.

Crew-6 astronauts will spend up to six months in space and will look after roughly 200 science investigations. The crew will conduct several experiments ranging from heart tissue-related studies and investigations on combustion systems performed under microgravity conditions. There will be studies surrounding the effect of spaceflight on immune cells. The team will also collect microbial samples outside the ISS during spacewalks.