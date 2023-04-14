Technology

Auto-GPT: The next-gen autonomous AI tool you need to know

Written by Athik Saleh Apr 14, 2023, 07:26 pm 2 min read

Auto-GPT can function without human intervention

ChatGPT has captivated the world with its incredible abilities. However, the success of a conversation with OpenAI's phenom partly depends on users' inputs. What if we get rid of that? Well, then we get Auto-GPT, the chatbot that can operate independently and generate its own prompts. This experimental chatbot is an attempt at showing what GPT-4 can really do.

Why does this story matter?

Auto-GPT is one of the first examples of GPT-4 running without human intervention or supervision. It brings humanity one step closer to achieving AGI, or artificial general intelligence.

While ChatGPT, Bing AI, and countless other GPT-4-based chatbots have shown what AI can do, Auto-GPT can transform our perception of the technology.

For all we know, this is only the beginning.

Auto-GPT 'chains together' GPT-4 thoughts to autonomously achieve goals

Let's begin with what Auto-GPT is. It is a chatbot that recently appeared on GitHub. According to the chatbot's GitHub page, a developer named 'Significant Gravitas' (@SigGravita) is behind Auto-GPT. The chatbot is a Python application. Unlike ChatGPT, which requires multiple prompts, Auto-GPT functions independently. It "chains together LLM 'thoughts', to autonomously achieve whatever goal you set," reads the GitHub page.

Check out an example of how Auto-GPT does things

In the GitHub page of Auto-GPT, we can see a rudimentary example of how the chatbot works. The chatbot was given the task to find and generate unique recipes for an upcoming event. The second goal was to save the recipe to the computer. The chatbot did all the tasks without any user intervention.

Auto-GPT can break down thoughts, reasoning, and criticism

In the example provided on GitHub, we can see the chatbot's ability to break down actions into thoughts, reasoning, and criticism. When it was asked to find a unique recipe for an upcoming event, the first thing it did was to find an event. Why? Because then it can come up with a relevant recipe. It can also analyze potential limitations and constraints.

The chatbot can access the internet

Auto-GPT is far from a finished product, but it is not short of features. The chatbot can connect to the internet to search and gather information. It has the ability to access short-term and long-term memory. It has access to GPT-4 instances for text generation. It also has text-to-speech capabilities, courtesy of ElevenLabs. The chatbot's features make it more human-like.