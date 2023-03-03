Technology

MWC 2023: New products, technologies that made us say WOW!

Written by Akash Pandey Mar 03, 2023, 01:08 pm 3 min read

Seven key announcements made at MWC 2023 (Photo credit: MWC)

Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 ended on a positive note, wrapping up its four-day run in Barcelona on March 2. The tech show attracted more than 88,500 in-person attendees from over 202 countries. It focused on smartphone technology and the latest advancements in AI and robotics, among other fields of innovation. Here are some key announcements of the MWC 2023.

OnePlus 11 Concept

Photo credit: OnePlus

BBK Electronics-owned OnePlus didn't have much to reveal at MWC 2023, except for its cool OnePlus 11 Concept phone, featuring an "Active CryoFlux" cooling system. The company also revealed plans to introduce its first-ever foldable smartphone sometime later this year. OnePlus has reportedly trademarked "V Fold" and "V Flip" monikers, so a clamshell phone might also be on the horizon.

The GT3 with 240W fast-charging technology was Realme's major highlight

Photo credit: Realme

Another BBK brand, Realme, took the MWC stage to introduce its GT3 smartphone on a global scale. The latest GT series offering was well-received by show attendees due to the industry-first 240W fast-charging, transparent RGB design, a 144Hz high refresh rate AMOLED screen, and other top-end specifications. The phone starts at $649 (nearly Rs. 53,400). It will be made available in May or June.

Redmi demonstrated a mind-boggling 300W fast-charging solution for smartphones

Photo credit: Redmi

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi stole Realme's thunder by demonstrating its 300W fast-charigng technology. The brand utilized a custom-tuned Note 12 Discovery Edition with a 4,100mAh battery unit in place of the standard 4,300mAh. The phone managed to fuel up to 50% in just two minutes and 13 seconds. And just under five minutes, it reached 100%. The charging speed peaked at 290.6W.

HONOR unveiled its Magic Vs foldable smartphone

Photo credit: HONOR

HONOR announced the Magic Vs foldable phone to rival the Galaxy Z Fold4 in the international market. The brand even introduced its Magic5 and Magic5 Pro models with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, taking a dig at the Galaxy S23 series. The Magic5 Pro has earned the top spot on DXOMARK's global camera ranking with 152 points.

Motorola RIZR rollable phone

Photo credit: IGN India

Lenovo's MWC booth displayed a rollable smartphone concept, called Moto RIZR. The device packs a 5.0-inch BOE-manufactured pOLED display (15:9 aspect ratio), which expands vertically to a 6.5-inch screen (22:9 aspect ratio) with just the push of a button. It weighs 210g and houses a 3,000mAh battery. The expandable portion wraps around the device's rear, acting as a notification viewer or camera viewfinder.

ChatGPT-powered interactive glasses by XRAI

Photo credit: XRAI

London-based XRAI Glass is known for its software solutions and AI-powered smart glasses. At MWC 2023, the brand revealed that it has now integrated ChatGPT into its app and smart viewer glasses to help people with hearing loss understand what's going on around them. People can ask general knowledge questions, or have a quick recap of the discussion in which several individuals were speaking.

D-ID introduces a conversational AI chatbot with a human face

Photo credit: D-ID

Face-to-face interactions are the norm in human conversations. But what about our interactions with chatbots fueled by AI? At MWC 2023, Israel's D-ID has announced a new chat API to allow for face-to-face conversations with an AI-powered digital human. The API is currently being offered to enterprises for objectives like branding/customer experience. The main idea is to give conversational AI a "human" interface.