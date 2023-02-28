Technology

OnePlus 11 Concept debuts with glowing liquid cooling: Check features

OnePlus 11 Concept debuts with glowing liquid cooling: Check features

Written by Akash Pandey Feb 28, 2023, 01:37 pm 2 min read

Active CryoFlux has been in development for 2 years (Photo credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus has finally unveiled the OnePlus 11 Concept phone at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 in Barcelona. The Active CryoFlux cooling technology is the main highlight of the device. The phone has a transparent rear cover featuring pipelines with icy blue micro-liquid flowing through them. The same aesthetics surround the camera bump, giving the phone a unique appearance. Here are more details.

Why does this story matter?

OnePlus had been teasing the OnePlus 11 Concept for the past few weeks, which has now made its way to MWC 2023.

The concept phone won't go into production, but it will serve as a demonstration of the company's cooling system, which has reportedly been in development for two years.

Active CryoFlux is aimed at providing enhanced cooling solutions for high-end gaming smartphones.

The phone bears a transparent rear panel

The OnePlus 11 Concept retains the frontal looks of the standard OnePlus 11﻿ but appears different on the back. The phone has a glass unibody and a clear rear cover to view the icy blue micro-liquid flowing through the pipeline that acts as a heat sink and radiator. The liquid circulation is handled by two industrial-grade piezoelectric micropumps, which occupy less than 0.2cm³ space.

The brand took cues from cooling technology used in PCs

OnePlus has drawn inspiration from the closed-loop liquid-cooling system, long used in gaming PC setups. Using the fancy term, Active CryoFlux, the company tried to intimidate rivals by encasing the tech in a smartphone body, keeping CPU/GPU units cool without fans.

What are the use cases of the OnePlus 11 Concept?

Going by the details revealed by Marques Brownlee, on his YouTube channel 'MKBHD,' the Active CryoFlux cooling setup on the OnePlus 11 Concept will reduce the device's temperature by 1.6°C when charging, allowing it to juice itself from 0-100% a minute faster. The technology will also drop the phone's temperature by 2.1°C, in gaming scenarios, adding 3-4 extra frames per second (fps).

OnePlus won't release a device with Active CryoFlux anytime soon

The OnePlus 11 Concept is unlikely to enter the production phase. It has been used to showcase OnePlus' Active CryoFlux cooling solution, which could be integrated into future smartphones. However, it is still unknown whether OnePlus will ever use this liquid-cooling technology. The company previously displayed intriguing concepts, like a self-tinting camera cover and color-changing/motion-tracking back panel, which never made it to OnePlus' smartphones.