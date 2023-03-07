Technology

What exactly is Worm-Moon that will be seen this week

Mar 07, 2023

The upcoming full moon will be seen in the direction of constellation Leo (Photo credit: NASA/Preston Dyches)

A full moon will light up the sky this week. It will be seen in the direction of the constellation Leo, near the star Regulus. March's full moon is also called the 'Worm Moon' along with a bunch of other names such as the Crow, Crust, and Sap Moon. Why were these names given? Let us find out.

A full moon occurs when the Moon is exactly 180 degrees opposite to the Sun in its orbit around Earth. That is, the entire sunlit side of the Moon will be visible.

The full moons that occur each month have been given popular nicknames, by various cultures across the globe.

For instance, the full moon in February is called Snow Moon.

How did Worm Moon get its name

The Maine Farmers' almanac started publishing Native American names for full moons in the 1930s and these names are now widely used. According to the almanac, American tribes called March's full moon as Worm, Crow, Crust, or Sugar Moon. The name 'Worm Moon' signifies the time when earthworms and other insects would climb out of their hideouts to welcome spring.

Why is it also called Crow, Crust, or Sugar Moon?

Tribes from the northeastern part of the US called it the Crow Moon, with reference to the cawing of crows which signaled the end of winter. Other northern names were the Crust Moon since the snow cover became crusted from thawing by day and freezing by night, or the Sap (or Sugar) Moon because it was the time for tapping maple trees.

You might also get to see a rainbow

In case it rains at night, you might also get to see a moonbow. Also called lunar rainbows, moonbows occur when light from the Moon is refracted through water droplets in the air. They are extremely faint and rarely seen. Take note, moonbows only occur when the full moon is low in the sky, so keep an eye out for them after sunset.

We will have 13 full moons this year

Unlike most years, where we have 12 full moons, this year will have 13. Two supermoons—called the Sturgeon moon and Blue moon—will occur in August. Supermoons are brighter and appear larger in the sky because they are closer to Earth than normal.

The Venus-Jupiter conjunction will continue to be seen this week

We will also continue to witness the Venus-Jupiter conjunction all through this week. The planets will begin to set as the Moon starts to rise. They are expected to only be visible for about an hour at sunset near the western horizon.