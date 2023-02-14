Technology

OnePlus 11 goes on sale: 5 reasons to buy it

OnePlus 11 goes on sale: 5 reasons to buy it

Written by Akash Pandey Feb 14, 2023, 11:44 am 3 min read

The OnePlus 11 houses a Bionic Vibration Motor

OnePlus introduced its latest flagship model, the OnePlus 11, in India last week. The device is now up for grabs via the brand's official website and Amazon starting at Rs. 56,999. It offers Qualcomm's top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, along with a high-resolution screen, Hasselblad's color calibration for cameras, and 100W superfast charging. Here are five reasons why it is worth considering.

Reason #1: The device's top-end variant is priced competitively

In India, the OnePlus 11 comes in 8GB/128GB and 16GB/256GB configurations, which are priced at Rs. 56,999 and Rs. 61,999, respectively. As part of the launch offer, OnePlus is offering Rs. 1,000 instant discount on the phone if you make the payment via ICICI Bank cards. Buyers can also club the exchange offer to lower the handset's price even further.

Reason #2: Top-notch display with Corning's protection

The OnePlus 11 offers a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels, Alert Slider, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. It comes with an IP64 ingress protection. The device boasts a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) 10-bit LTPO 3.0 curved AMOLED screen with a 1-120Hz refresh rate, 525ppi pixel density, 1,300-nits peak brightness, HDR10+, up to 1,000Hz touch sampling rate, and Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

Reason #3: Capable primary sensor with OIS

On the rear, the OnePlus 11 has a Hasselblad-tuned rear camera module featuring a 50MP (f/1.8, OIS, AF) 84-degree Sony IMX890 main sensor, a 48MP (f/2.2, AF) 115-degree ultra-wide snapper, and a 32MP (f/2.0, AF) 49-degree telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. For selfies, it offers a 16MP (f/2.45) front-facing camera. The device can shoot up to 8K videos at 24fps via the rear.

Reason #4: It supports 100W wired fast-charging

The OnePlus 11 is fueled by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It is offered in 8GB/128GB (LPDDR5X/UFS 3.1) and 16GB/256GB (LPDDR5X/UFS 4.0) configurations. The device boots OxygenOS 13 baked on top of Android 13 OS. Under the hood, it houses a 5,000mAh battery that supports 100W wired fast-charging. It packs dual speakers with Dolby Atmos. Wireless connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3.

Reason #5: It is less expensive than OnePlus 10 Pro

The OnePlus 11 is cheaper than its predecessor, the OnePlus 10 Pro, which is retailing in India at Rs. 60,999 and Rs. 65,999 for its 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB configurations, respectively. In contrast to the 10 Pro, the new model gets better backplane technology, a superior telephoto camera, the latest Android version, Qualcomm's top-tier flagship processor, more RAM, faster charging, and the newest connectivity standards.

Should you buy the OnePlus 11?

The OnePlus 11 seems to be a better buy over pricier rivals such as iQOO 11, Pixel 7 Pro, and Galaxy S23. It has all the elements of a flagship killer. However, it misses some bells and whistles, like IP68-rating, a better selfie camera, and wireless charging. If you want a high-end offering with capable cameras and hardware, go for the OnePlus 11.