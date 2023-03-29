India

Madhya Pradesh: Namibian cheetah gives birth at Kuno National Park

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 29, 2023, 06:40 pm 1 min read

The female cheetah has given birth to four cubs (Photo credit: Twitter/@byadavbjp)

One of the eight cheetahs, translocated from Namibia to India, has given birth to four cubs at the Kuno National Park(KNP) in Madhya Pradesh, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav informed on Wednesday. Sharing their pictures on Twitter, Yadav wrote, "A momentous event in our wildlife conservation history during Amrit Kaal!" The eight big cats were shifted to the national park in September last year.

One of the 8 cheetahs died of kidney ailment

Notably, the development comes three days after one of the cheetahs, named Sasha, died due to a kidney infection. The death was seen as a major setback for Project Cheetah, which aims to revive the population of the animal in India after seven decades of extinction. Furthermore, 12 more cheetahs were brought to KNP from South Africa last month.