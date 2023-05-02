India

India logs 3,325 COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths in 24 hours

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 02, 2023, 11:15 am 1 min read

Over 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered until now

India registered 3,325 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, a 22.3% drop compared to Monday's 4,282 cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data released on Tuesday morning. The total number of coronavirus infections has now increased to over 4.49 crore. Meanwhile, with 17 new fatalities, the death toll rose to 5,31,564.

Over 4.43 crore patients recovered from COVID-19

With the dip in cases, the country's active caseload has now dropped to 44,175. So far, more than 4.43 crore patients have recovered from the deadly disease, and the recovery rate is currently at 98.72%. Additionally, over 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to the citizens in India since the beginning of the nationwide inoculation campaign in January 2021.