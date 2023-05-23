World

'Modi is the boss': Australian PM Anthony Albanese in Sydney

'Modi is the boss': Australian PM Anthony Albanese in Sydney

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 23, 2023, 05:23 pm 2 min read

Modi is on a two-day visit to Australia

Australian PM Anthony Albanese on Tuesday called his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi a "boss" during a grand event for the Indian diaspora in Sydney. "The last time I saw someone on this stage was Bruce Springsteen and he did not get the welcome that PM Modi has got. He is the boss," Albanese reportedly said. Notably, Modi is on a two-day visit to Australia.

Watch: Albanese calls PM Modi 'boss'

Modi was welcomed with thundering applause

Albanese compared Modi's popularity to that of legendary rockstar Bruce Springsteen after tens of thousands of audience at the Qudos Bank Arena welcomed Modi with loud cheers and applause. To note, Springsteen is also known by his fans as "The Boss." The Indian prime minister was given a traditional welcome at the venue, and the event began with cultural performances by Indian dancers.

India to be third-largest economy in world: Albanese

Albanese further said that this was his sixth meeting with Modi since he was sworn in as Australia's PM last year. "India will grow to be the third-largest economy in the world. It's already the most populist country in the world. And it's an important neighbor in the Indian Ocean. That's why this is a relationship that we need to invest in," he added.