World

Pakistan: 50 Islamist terrorists attack energy plant, kill 6

Pakistan: 50 Islamist terrorists attack energy plant, kill 6

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 23, 2023, 02:36 pm 1 min read

No group has claimed responsibility so far

Islamist terrorists on Tuesday killed four police personnel and two private guards after storming a natural gas and oil extraction plant in the Hangu District in Pakistan, reported Reuters. Police officials said that up to 50 terrorists attacked the plant run by MOL Pakistan Oil and Gas Company, which is located near the Afghan border. No group has claimed responsibility so far.

Terrorists used rocket-propelled grenades

The police said the attackers targeted two wells with heavy ammunition, including rocket-propelled grenades. The terrorists, who came from adjoining North Waziristan, also reportedly damaged a solar power plant at the gas power plant before fleeing. Notably, several terrorist groups, including the Pakistani Taliban, have operated for years in the region, attacking security forces and infrastructure in their campaign against the government.