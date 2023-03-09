World

Pakistan: Driver slits Hindu doctor's throat, arrested

Pakistan: Driver slits Hindu doctor's throat, arrested

Written by Prateek Talukdar Mar 09, 2023, 05:48 pm 2 min read

The driver of a known dermatologist Dr. Dharam Dev Raathi from Pakistan's Hyderabad allegedly murdered him by slashing his throat

The driver of a known dermatologist, Dr. Dharam Dev Raathi, from Pakistan's Hyderabad allegedly murdered him by slashing his throat with a knife on Tuesday. Raathi's cook told police that the two had an altercation on their way home. The accused, Hanif Leghari, then fled with Raathi's car after the murder. He was arrested from his home in Khairpur on Wednesday.

Accused grabbed a knife from the kitchen to kill Raathi

Per reports, Leghari took a knife from the kitchen and hacked Raathi to death after reaching home. Sindh's Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs, Dr Giyan Chand Essarani, lauded the police for apprehending Leghari within 24 hours and promised justice to the bereaved family.

Heartbreaking: Sindh Assembly member on the incident

Offering her condolences, Faryal Talpur, the president of the women's wing of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and a member of Sindh's Provincial Assembly, called the incident, which occurred during the Hindu festival of Holi as "heartbreaking." Notably, Islami Jamiat Tulba (IJT), an Islamist student group, attacked and injured around 15 Hindu students at Lahore's Punjab University for celebrating Holi on Monday.

No communal angle found yet

No communal angle has been established in this case so far contrary to CNN-News18's report terming the incident as "Hindu hate." While Pakistan is a Muslim-majority country, it has a significant Hindu population of 4.5 million, as per the country's 2017 census. In spite of this, it has a bad reputation for its treatment of minorities with frequent attacks by extremist groups.

Social media users falsely claimed Holi as reason for murder

Heart wrenching news is coming from #Pakistan!

Dr Dharam Dev Rathi

60yrs , famous Dermatologist

murdered in Pakistan by his driver Hanif



Driver angry with skin specialist playing #Holi, strangled him to death#Holi2023 pic.twitter.com/3e8RLVLqgA — Indian Doctor🇮🇳 (@Indian__doctor) March 9, 2023

Media reports, social media users peddled false information

Disappointingly, several media reports and social media accounts in India are propagating the incident as a case of hatred against Hindus. They claimed Leghari was enraged by Raathi's Holi celebration and killed him as revenge. However, no such information has been confirmed by the authorities.