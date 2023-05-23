World

Pakistan: Imran Khan, wife get interim bail in separate cases

Pakistan: Imran Khan, wife get interim bail in separate cases

Written by Prateek Talukdar May 23, 2023, 01:06 pm 1 min read

A court in Pakistan's Islamabad on Tuesday extended the interim bail of former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan in eight cases till June 8. Earlier in the day, his wife Bushra Bibi received bail in the Al-Qadir trust case till May 31. The couple will now appear before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for questioning in the Al-Qadir trust case.

Why does this story matter?

The NAB arrested Khan earlier this month in the alleged Al-Qadir Trust corruption case, following which widespread violent protests broke out across the country against his arrest. The Supreme Court declared the arrest illegal and ordered Khan's release.

Amid Pakistan facing the risk of a default, the ruling Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) government has been accused of falsely implicating Khan over political rivalry