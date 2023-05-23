World
Pakistan: Imran Khan, wife get interim bail in separate cases
May 23, 2023, 01:06 pm 1 min read
A court in Pakistan's Islamabad on Tuesday extended the interim bail of former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan in eight cases till June 8. Earlier in the day, his wife Bushra Bibi received bail in the Al-Qadir trust case till May 31. The couple will now appear before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for questioning in the Al-Qadir trust case.
- The NAB arrested Khan earlier this month in the alleged Al-Qadir Trust corruption case, following which widespread violent protests broke out across the country against his arrest. The Supreme Court declared the arrest illegal and ordered Khan's release.
- Amid Pakistan facing the risk of a default, the ruling Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) government has been accused of falsely implicating Khan over political rivalry
