Wrestlers plan mahapanchayat outside new Parliament building on May 28

Written by Snehadri Sarkar May 24, 2023, 10:38 am 3 min read

Wrestlers announce mahila mahapanchayat outside new Parliament

Wrestlers demanding the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh have decided to hold a women's mahapanchayat on Sunday in front of the new Parliament building. "We have decided to hold a peaceful women's mahapanchayat in front of the new Parliament on May 28," star Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat confirmed on Tuesday.

Why does this story matter?

This major move comes after the wrestlers' 15-day ultimatum for Singh's arrest over sexual harassment allegations came to an end last Sunday.

Seven female wrestlers—including a minor—lodged a police complaint against Singh, alleging sexual harassment and intimidation on April 21.

It is also worth noting that the new Parliament building will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.

Sunday's mahapanchayat to be led by women: Phogat

Speaking to reporters after a march from Jantar Mantar to India Gate, Phogat revealed that the mahapanchayat on Sunday will be led by women. "Since this voice has been raised, it should reach far and wide. If justice is served to daughters of the country today, coming generations will draw courage from it," the Asian Games gold medalist was quoted as saying by PTI.

Punia previously revealed plan for mahila mahapanchayat

The plan for the mahila mahapanchayat was earlier announced by Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia, who said, "We had declared that we'll take some big decisions today if Singh is not arrested in 15 days." "It has been decided that a mahila (woman) mahapanchayat will be held outside the new parliament building on May 28, and the wrestlers will attend," he added.

Ready for narco test, should be broadcast live: Protesting wrestlers

Earlier, the WFI chief said he was ready to undergo a polygraph or narco test, provided wrestlers Punia and Phogat also undergo the tests. In response, the wrestlers stated that not only they, but all the complainants, were ready to undergo the same, which should be broadcast live "so that the entire country knows about his cruelty."

Details on wrestlers' protest against WFI chief

After three months of inaction, the wrestlers resumed their protest in April. They accused the Centre of delaying the release of the committee's report that was formed to investigate their allegations. They also highlighted how the WFI resumed operations despite the investigation being ongoing. Previously, the Delhi Police reluctantly registered two FIRs against Singh on April 28 after being rapped by the Supreme Court.