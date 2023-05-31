India

No evidence to arrest Brij Bhushan: Delhi Police

Sources in the Delhi Police said they haven't found sufficient evidence until now to arrest Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, reported ANI. They said the investigating officer can't arrest Singh as per the protesting wrestlers' demand because the charges against Singh under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act entail less than seven years of imprisonment.

Why does this story matter?

Singh has been accused of sexually harassing female wrestlers, including minors. The wrestlers have been demanding an investigation against Singh for over four months.

The Delhi Police, which falls under the BJP-led Centre, has been accused of favoring Singh, an MP of the ruling party. It promptly registered an FIR against the wrestlers leading the protest while taking a week to book Singh.

Singh neither influencing witness, nor destroying evidence: Report

The sources said the Delhi Police will submit its report in the court within 15 days, which could be a chargesheet or a final report of the probe. They said there is no evidence to support the allegations leveled by the wrestlers against Singh. They added that the WFI chief is neither influencing the witness nor destroying evidence.