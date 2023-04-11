India

Daughter-in-law arrested for planning murder of elderly couple in Delhi

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 11, 2023, 02:32 pm 1 min read

The woman was allegedly having an affair with one of the accused men (Representational image)

The Delhi Police on Monday arrested a woman for allegedly killing her parents-in-law in Delhi's Gokalpuri area, reported PTI. According to the police, the daughter-in-law, Monika, planned the murder with two men, who slit the throats of the elderly couple, Radhey Shyam Verma (72) and his wife Veena (68). Reportedly, the dead bodies have been sent for post-mortem and an investigation is underway.

Daughter-in-law wanted to live with her boyfriend

Early investigation revealed that Monika had an extramarital affair with one of the two absconding men. She wanted to live with her boyfriend and hence conspired to kill the in-laws and flee with their belongings. Per reports, the victims used to live on the ground floor, while their son, Ravi Rattan, daughter-in-law, and six-year-old grandchild lived on the first floor.

Monika led her associates into the house

The police said that Monika allegedly led her boyfriend and his associate to the terrace, where they hid and waited for a few hours at night. The accused then entered the senior citizens' bedroom and killed them by slitting their throats. The police added that some jewelry and Rs. 4.5 lakh in cash were missing from the house.