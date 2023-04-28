India

Indore: 60-year-old arrested for sending death threat to Rahul Gandhi

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Apr 28, 2023, 10:20 am 2 min read

Man who sent death threat letter to Rahul Gandhi, Kamal Nath arrested

A 60-year-old man was arrested on Thursday from Indore, Madhya Pradesh for allegedly sending a letter with death threats to former Congress President Rahul Gandhi amid the Bharat Jodo Yatra in November last year. As per reports, the sender of the letter allegedly threatened to bomb the disqualified member of the Lok Sabha while the yatra was passing through Indore.

Details on 60-year-old accused's identity

The suspect, Dayasingh alias Aishilal Jham, was reportedly apprehended under the National Security Act (NSA) after the police received a tip-off that he was planning to flee by train, according to a police official. Reportedly, the letter, found outside a sweetmeat shop in June, contained death threats to Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Gandhi in the background of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Further probe underway, says police

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Nimish Agrawal, the district administration issued an order that Jham be imprisoned under the NSA. Speaking to the news agency PTI, he also revealed that the reason behind the accused sending the letter to Gandhi is unclear, and an investigation is underway.

Details on Jham's threat letter to Gandhi, Nath

The letter claimed that Nath and Gandhi would be killed and a huge explosion would take place in Indore while the yatra passed through Madhya Pradesh's commercial capital. On the back of this, a case was filed under Section 507 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against an unidentified individual, and a probe was launched last year.

Gandhi's recent legal battles

This major development comes just days after Gandhi received interim relief from the Patna High Court, which quashed a lower court's summons issued to the Congress leader in the 2019 Modi surname defamation case. Furthermore, the court scheduled the next hearing for May 15 and stayed all proceedings related to the case in lower courts until then.