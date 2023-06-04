World

Spy chiefs of rival countries secretly huddle in Singapore: Report

Spy chiefs of rival countries secretly huddle in Singapore: Report

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jun 04, 2023, 03:53 pm 3 min read

World's spy chiefs have met in secret conclave in Singapore

Top officials from over two dozen of the world's main intelligence agencies met this weekend on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue security summit in Singapore, Reuters reported. The meeting was attended by the United States intelligence chief, Avril Haines, and Chinese intelligence officials despite tensions between the two countries. Meanwhile, India was represented by Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) chief Samant Kumar Goel.

Why does this story matter?

The latest revelation comes around a month after Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director William Burns reportedly visited China in May for talks with Chinese counterparts to "boost communications with Beijing" on President Joe Biden's directions.

Notably, at Singapore's three-day Shangri-La Dialogue, over 600 delegates from 49 countries reportedly participated and held plenary sessions, as well as closed-door bilateral and multilateral meetings.

Rare intelligence meeting 'beneficial': Singapore Ministry of Defence

According to a spokesperson for Singapore's Ministry of Defence, participants of the Shangri-La Dialogue, including senior officials from intelligence agencies, often also take the opportunity to meet their counterparts and have found the meetings "beneficial." In the past, the Singapore government has held such sessions alongside the security conference. However, these have not previously been reported.

When China's military commander queried Haines

Reportedly, Haines was one of the official delegates from the US to the Shangri-La Dialogue. Replying to a query from a Chinese military commander during a cybersecurity debate at the main summit, she reportedly stated that international collaboration was critical despite rivalries. The US and China are embroiled in conflict over dominance and differences over Taiwan, which Beijing claims is part of its territory.

Meeting seen as 'important fixture' on international 'shadow agenda':

Reuters reported the intelligence-related meeting was an important fixture on the "international shadow agenda." "Given the range of countries involved, it is not a festival of tradecraft, but rather a way of promoting a deeper understanding of intentions and bottom lines," a source privy to the meeting said. They also highlighted the importance of the meeting at a time when "open diplomacy is harder."

US, China, India tight-lipped about intelligence meeting

Reportedly, the intelligence officials of the US, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand often meet as they exchange intelligence through the common "Five Eyes" network. However, larger intelligence community gatherings are uncommon and practically never reported. Interestingly, the US Embassy in Singapore, as well as the Chinese and Indian governments, have remained tight-lipped about the aforementioned intelligence meeting.

What did the meeting aim at?

The discussion is said to have covered the Russia-Ukraine crisis as well as global crimes. However, neither Russia nor Ukraine was represented. Ukraine's Deputy Defense Minister Volodymyr V Havrylov attended the Shangri-La Dialogue but did not participate in the intelligence meeting, per Reuters. The meeting's tone was also reportedly collaborative and cooperative rather than hostile. In fact, the intelligence chiefs also held informal meetings.