Modi to address US Congress's joint session on June 22

Jun 03, 2023

PM Modi will visit the US between June 21-24

PM Narendra Modi has been invited to address the joint meeting of the United States (US) Senate and the House of Representatives﻿ on June 22, the US congressional leaders said on Friday. The honor has so far been bestowed only to Winston Churchill, Nelson Mandela, and two Israeli prime ministers. Notably, Modi will be on his maiden official US state visit between June 21-24.

Address to revolve around Modi's vision for India's future

According to the official invitation extended by Kevin McCarthy, the US House speaker, the theme of Modi's address will revolve around his vision for India's future and the global challenges faced by the two countries. McCarthy also mentioned that Modi's last address to the US Congress seven years ago "left a lasting impact" and deepened the friendship between India and the US.

This will be Modi's first 'state visit'

Reports said Modi's address is expected on the afternoon of June 22 (local time), after US President Joe Biden receives him at the White House. They are also scheduled to hold bilateral talks before the state dinner. While Modi has toured the US multiple times in the past, this is his first "state visit" since he took over the prime ministerial post in 2014.