Politics

'God is watching': Kejriwal slams Modi over Satyendar Jain's hospitalization

'God is watching': Kejriwal slams Modi over Satyendar Jain's hospitalization

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 25, 2023, 05:41 pm 2 min read

Satyendar Jain sustained injuries in Tihar Jail

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "dictator" while responding to a news article on Twitter about Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain being hospitalized. Jain, who has been lodged in Tihar Jail on money laundering charges since May last year, was hospitalized and put on oxygen support after he collapsed in a prison washroom.

Dictator is bent on killing Jain: Kejriwal

Accusing Modi of having the intention to kill Jain, Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi, "The person who was working day and night to provide good treatment and good health to the public... today a dictator is bent on killing that good person." "That dictator has only one thought- to finish everyone, he lives only in 'I'. He only wants to see himself," he added.

Here's Kejriwal's Twitter post

God will do justice to all, says Kejriwal

The AAP supremo further stated, "God is watching all, He will do justice to all." He also prayed for his former cabinet minister's recovery and said, "May God give him the strength to fight against these adverse circumstances." Reportedly, Jain has been shifted from Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital (LNJP) for further treatment.

Jain slipped in bathroom, condition stable: Prison official

Sanjay Baniwal, Delhi's Director General (Prisons), informed that Jain was checked by prison doctors as he had general weakness. Baniwal added that Jain's vitals were normal and his condition is stable. He was admitted to the hospital after he complained about pain in his back, leg, and shoulder. On Monday, Jain was taken to Safdarjung Hospital after he felt unwell.