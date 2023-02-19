World

US warns China against 'spy' balloons, China calls reaction hysterical

Written by Prateek Talukdar Feb 19, 2023, 01:33 pm 3 min read

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken told China's top diplomat Wang Yi that they must not repeat its "irresponsible act" of sending spy balloons over America

United States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken met Beijing's top diplomat Wang Yi on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on Saturday. Warning China, Blinken said it must not repeat its "irresponsible act" of sending air balloons over America to spy. Wang, however, said the US shooting down the balloon was an "absurd and hysterical" reaction and abuse of the use of force.

Why does this story matter?

Blinken called off the rare visit to China earlier this month after the US downed an air balloon, alleging it was sent by China to spy.

China maintained it was a weather balloon blown off course and later claimed over 10 US balloons have violated its airspace since January 2022.

The already strained US-China relations have worsened further since the alleged spying incident.

US warns China against helping Russia

In Munich, Blinken said the alleged surveillance balloon incident was unacceptable, adding the US won't tolerate any violation of its sovereignty. Wang urged the US to "acknowledge and repair" the damage its "excessive use of force" caused to their diplomatic ties. Separately, Blinken warned Wang against China providing material support to Russia or help in evading sanctions in the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Biden administration's view of China misguided: Wang

Referring to the US fighter jets shooting down the purported weather balloon, Wang urged the US not to undertake such "preposterous" steps to divert attention from its domestic issues. He said US President Joe Biden-led administration's perception of Beijing was "misguided." The US was using all means to "smear" China and soliciting other countries to join the bandwagon, he claimed.

Wang criticized the US for Chips Act

Wang further said that Washington was implementing policies contrary to its paradigms, such as free trade. He criticized the US for bringing in the Chips Act, under which the export of microchip technology to China is banned. It also earmarks billions of dollars for research and subsidizing the semiconductor sector, Wang said. Wang also urged the US to restore diplomatic relations for "sound development."

US official arrives in Taiwan

Separately, the US's Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense, Michael Chase—who is also the Pentagon's top official for China—recently arrived in Taiwan. This could further fuel diplomatic tensions between the US and China. Notably, the US is arming Taiwan, the independently-governed island, to fight back against Chinese military actions seeking to reunite it with the mainland. China has warned the US against meddling in Taiwan.