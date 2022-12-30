India

Chinese woman detained in Gaya over threat to Dalai Lama

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Dec 30, 2022, 12:53 pm 2 min read

Bihar police detains Chinese woman over suspicion of being a 'spy'

Bihar Police detained a Chinese woman in Gaya on Thursday for reportedly being a threat to Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama. Harpreet Kaur, Gaya Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), informed news agency PTI that the Chinese woman was picked up from a guest house at Maharani Road. The woman, identified as Song Xiaolan, is currently being questioned, the SSP added.

Why does this story matter?

The 14th Dalai Lama, who is also known as Tenzin Gyatso, is the highest Tibetan leader.

He has been fighting for Tibet's autonomy since 1959 and has been living in exile since the Tibetan rebellion against China started.

Last week, he reached Bodh Gaya to resume his annual visit to the Buddhist town after a break of two years amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

More on the detained Chinese woman by Bihar police

Identified as Song Xiaolan, the Chinese woman has been in India since October 2019, the SSP said. "A search was launched for her after an intimation from the Foreigners' Regional Registration Office at Kolkata that she had violated visa norms that allowed her to stay for not more than 90 days at a stretch," Kaur stated.

A Nepalese woman also detained for interrogation

In January 2020, the Chinese woman reportedly went to Nepal for four days and settled in Himachal's McLeod Ganj after returning to India. She arrived in Bodh Gaya on December 22, coinciding with the Dalai Lama's arrival. "She was accompanied by another woman from Nepal whom she had met in Dharamshala. The Nepalese woman has also been taken into custody for interrogation," Kaur confirmed.

Security beefed up in Bodh Gaya amid Dalai Lama's visit

On Thursday, security was ramped up in Bodh Gaya amid a threat to Dalai Lama from a Chinese "spy." The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) labeled it "a security issue" and had rejected to make further comments. The Bihar Police circulated a sketch of the woman and shared her visa and passport details with the media.

COVID-19 protocols upped in Bodh Gaya

The health department ramped up COVID-19 protocols in the Buddhist town, where followers worldwide are arriving to participate in the discourses. As per Gaya medical officer Dr. Ranjan Singh, officials have been deployed all over Bodh Gaya to test foreign visitors. People are also urged to start wearing their masks amid the recent spike in coronavirus cases in China.