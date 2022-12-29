India

Cops hunt Chinese 'spy' amid Dalai Lama's Bodh Gaya visit

Cops hunt Chinese 'spy' amid Dalai Lama's Bodh Gaya visit

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Dec 29, 2022, 04:25 pm 2 min read

Police hunts for Chinese woman as Dalai Lama visits Bihar's Bodh Gaya

Amid Dalai Lama's visit to Bihar's Bodh Gaya, the police sounded a security alert on Thursday morning at the Buddhist pilgrimage site and released a sketch of a wanted Chinese woman. According to the news agency PTI, the woman has been identified as Song Xiaolan and is reportedly plotting to cause harm to the Tibetan spiritual leader.

Why does this story matter?

The 14th Dalai Lama, also known as Tenzin Gyatso, is the highest Tibetan leader.

Since 1959, he has been voicing for Tibet's autonomy and living in exile since the Tibetan rebellion started against China.

Last week, he arrived in Bodh Gaya as he restarted his yearly tour of the Buddhist town after a gap of two years amid the pandemic.

Can't rule out her being a Chinese spy: Gaya SSP

As a precautionary measure, security was ramped up across the Mahabodhi Temple Complex, where Dalai Lama addressed a gathering on Thursday morning. Gaya Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Harpreet Kaur said, "Police were getting inputs on the woman living for the past 24 months. There is no information at present about her location. We cannot rule out suspicion of her being a Chinese spy."

Sketch of the Chinese woman released by police

Bihar | Security agencies searching for a Chinese woman in Gaya, suspected of spying on Dalai Lama, the sketch of the woman released.



These days Dalai Lama is travelling in Bodh Gaya, Bihar. pic.twitter.com/xj7gvUTYPO — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2022

Chinese woman lived at several locations around country

As per media reports, this Chinese woman had been living in numerous parts of India, including Bodh Gaya. However, the report added that there is still no history in the foreign section regarding the stay of the Chinese woman.

COVID-19 protocols in Bodh Gaya ramped up

The health department has suggested upping COVID-19 protocols in Bodh Gaya, where followers from worldwide are expected to arrive and take part in the discourses. According to Gaya medical officer Dr. Ranjan Singh, officials have been deployed across the district for testing visitors from abroad. Individuals are also being asked to wear masks in public amid the recent spike in cases in China.