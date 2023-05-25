India

New Parliament row: PIL in SC seeks inauguration by President

Written by Prateek Talukdar May 25, 2023, 12:56 pm 1 min read

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Supreme Court on Thursday for President Draupadi Murmu to inaugurate the new Parliament building instead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The petitioner said that the Lok Sabha Secretariat violated the Constitution by not inviting the President for the inauguration. The Opposition parties have also cornered the ruling BJP over the matter.

Why does this story matter?

The new Parliament building has been embroiled in controversies, with the Congress calling it PM Modi's "personal vanity project."

The Opposition accused the BJP of insulting the President—the highest Constitutional authority—while the BJP insists "the President is not a member of either House."

Around 20 Opposition parties have decided to boycott the inauguration scheduled on Sunday, the birth anniversary of Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar.