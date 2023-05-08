India

Kerala: 21 dead as houseboat capsizes in Malappuram; Ex-gratia announced

Written by Snehadri Sarkar May 08, 2023, 10:35 am 3 min read

At least 21 dead after tourist boat capsizes in Kerala's Malappuram

At least 21 people reportedly died after a houseboat capsized in Kerala's Malappuram district on Sunday while ferrying tourists. Eight people have been admitted to various hospitals, and a search operation is underway. While officials are yet to find out the exact number of individuals on the boat, it is believed that around 35 people were onboard at the time of the incident.

Search operation underway to find more victims

According to the news agency ANI, efforts to bring the capsized boat to shore are ongoing as more people are believed to be trapped under it. Reportedly, the boat had two decks: a lower deck with seats and an upper one where people could stand. Furthermore, search operations to find other victims are underway with the help of fire services personnel and voluntary workers.

Regional fire range officer provides update on matter

Speaking to ANI, Regional Fire Range Officer Shiju KK said that 21 dead bodies have been recovered. "So far, we have recovered 21 dead bodies. We don't know the exact number of people on the boat, so we are continuing the search to find out whether there are more victims trapped in the mud or not," revealed KK.

PM announces Rs. 2 lakh ex-gratia for kin of deceased

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and announced an ex-gratia of Rs. two lakh for them from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF). "Pained by the loss of lives due to the boat mishap in Malappuram, Kerala. Condolences to the bereaved families," the Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet.

Deeply saddened by tragic boat accident in Kerala: Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu also offered her condolences and stated that she was deeply saddened by "the tragic boat accident in Kerala." Taking to Twitter, the president wrote, "I offer my heartfelt condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured."

Vijayan sends heartfelt condolences

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also extended his heartfelt condolences to the grieving friends and families in the Malappuram tragedy. "Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the Tanur boat accident in Malappuram. Have directed the District administration to effectively coordinate rescue operations, which are being overseen by Cabinet Ministers," Vijayan said in a tweet.

