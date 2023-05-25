India

India reports 535 fresh COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 25, 2023, 12:25 pm 1 min read

The death toll reached 5,31,854 with five fatalities

India's total number of COVID-19 cases climbed to more than 4.49 crore on Thursday, with 535 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry's data. Meanwhile, the country's active COVID-19 caseload now stands at 6,168, accounting for 0.01% of total infections. The death toll reached 5,31,854 with five fatalities, as per the data.

92.9 crore COVID-19 tests conducted until now

Official data also showed 953 people recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to over 4.44 crore and the recovery rate to 98.8%. Over 92.9 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far, including 1,23,395 in this period. Moreover, over 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in India since the nationwide inoculation drive began in January 2021.