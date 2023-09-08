Will accept India's name change after formalities are completed: UN

Will accept India's name change after formalities are completed: UN

Written by Chanshimla Varah September 08, 2023 | 06:15 pm 1 min read

Will accept India's name change to Bharat after formalities are completed: UN

The United Nations (UN) will change India's name to Bharat in its records once New Delhi completes all necessary processes, a spokesperson for the intergovernmental organization told NDTV. On Friday, the organization also said that it considers requests from countries to change their names as and when it receives them, and cited the example of Turkey changing its name to "Turkiye" in 2022.

Why does this story matter?

Controversy erupted in the Indian political circuit earlier this week after President Droupadi Murmu extended G20 dinner invitations under the title "President of Bharat" rather than the conventional "President of India." The development fanned speculation that the country's name could be changed to "Bharat" during the special session of Parliament scheduled for September 18 to 22.

