Why President Biden thinks of India as 'most important country'

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan August 23, 2023 | 05:45 pm 2 min read

US President Joe Biden thinks of India as the most important country

The United States (US) Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti on Tuesday said that President Joe Biden considers India "the most important country in the world," ANI reported. He revealed this detail during a keynote address at the Indiaspora G20 Forum 2023, where he emphasized India-US strategic ties and President Biden's view about India. This marks the first such statement by any US president for India, per Garcetti.

Ambassador Garcetti emphasizes Biden's view on India

Addressing the pre-G20 Summit event, Garcetti said, "He (President Biden) told me, when he asked me to come here to serve, he said, this is the most important country in the world to me." No US president has ever uttered such feelings for India in the history of our two countries, he claimed. Garcetti also acknowledged that Indian Americans constitute six percent of taxpayers in the US, which is probably why Biden considered India "the most important."

Garcetti envisions US-India collaborations

Furthermore, Garcetti highlighted the boundless potential of US-India collaboration, noting that their joint efforts in space have surpassed previous limitations. He also shared a personal connection to India, revealing that he once aspired to live there and study Buddhism in Bodh Gaya, Bihar. While his political career initially sidetracked this plan, he now serves as the US Ambassador to India at President Biden's behest.

Biden's anticipated G20 Summit visit

"From technology to trade...environment to women's empowerment, from small businesses to space, we used to say...sky is the limit, but now that we're working together in space," he added. Meanwhile, the White House confirmed that President Biden will attend the September G20 Summit in New Delhi. Key topics on the agenda include climate change, green energy, and the Russia-Ukraine crisis. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has already confirmed that Biden will participate in several bilateral meetings during his trip.

Garcetti celebrates 100 days as US Ambassador to India

Strengthening ties: Recap of PM Modi's US visit

President Biden's visit to India follows PM Narendra Modi's first state visit to the US in June. During that visit, Biden expressed his support for the G20 Summit and his eagerness to attend in person. With these high-level engagements, the US-India partnership continues to strengthen and evolve.

