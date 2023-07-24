Why NRIs in US are hoarding rice

World

Why NRIs in US are hoarding rice

Written by Prateek Talukdar July 24, 2023 | 06:36 pm 3 min read

NRIs in the US were recently criticized for hoarding as they rushed to buy rice fearing a supply shortage

Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) in the United States (US) were recently criticized for "hoarding" as they rushed to grocery stores to buy large quantities of rice, fearing a supply shortage and price hike. The panic buying was not restricted to just Indians, as other Asian communities also followed suit after India, the world's largest exporter of rice, banned the export of non-basmati white rice.

Rice ban likely to raise food prices globally

The ban enforced from Thursday has raised worries for Africa and Asia, along with the US, as it is expected to cause a spurt in food prices globally. Countries that rely on imported rice, such as the US, among others, are likely to struggle with ensuring a food supply while the burden shifts to other major rice-producing countries such as Thailand and Vietnam.

Export ban to ensure availability, price stability in India

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution said the export ban was enforced to ensure adequate availability of non-basmati white rice and to allay the price rise in the domestic market. The ministry added that the domestic retail prices of rice increased by 11.5% over a year and by three percent over the past month.

India's rice export jumped 35% in 2023-24

Furthermore, India exported around 33.66 lakh metric tons (LMT) of non-basmati white rice in September-March 2021-22 and 42.12 LMT in the same period in 2022-23. In comparison, India exported 15.54 LMT in just April-June 2023-24, up 35% from 11.55 LMT in FY 2022-23 (April-June). The jump was attributed to high international prices due to geopolitical tensions and extreme climatic conditions in other rice-producing countries.

Why India suffered in production

The rice production in India suffered due to unexpected weather conditions such as extreme rainfall in northern rice-producing states against a rain deficit in other parts of the country. Floods in Haryana and Punjab, along with parts of other states, ruined newly planted crops, and farmers were forced to replant. In other states, inadequate rains have hindered the transplantation of paddy seedlings from nurseries.

Which countries are likely to be hurt most

India accounts for more than 40% of global rice shipments, and non-basmati rice constitutes 25% of the total rice exported from India. African nations, Pakistan, Syria, and Turkey are expected to be impacted the most among other countries, as these nations are already battling high food-price inflation. Benin, Senegal, Ivory Coast, Togo, Guinea, Bangladesh, and Nepal are among the top buyers of Indian rice.

Americans were hoarding toilet paper during pandemic: Social media users

Reacting to the allegations of hoarding, social media users compared the situation to people in the US stockpiling toilet paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Rice reportedly has over three billion consumers in the world, and nearly 90% of rice, a water-intensive crop, is produced in Asia. Rice is a staple food for most Indians as well as many other Asian countries.

'Hoarding isn't race specific'

Poll Do you think the Indian government made the right decision by banning the export of non-basmati white rice?

Yes 0.00% No 100.00% Poll is completed

Share this timeline