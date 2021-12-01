Business Commercial LPG prices hiked by Rs. 100; check latest rates

This is the second hike in the price of commercial LPG cylinders in just one month.

The price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders for commercial usage was hiked again on Wednesday. As per the notification, the price of a 19-kilogram commercial cylinder has been increased by Rs. 100. This is the second hike in the price of commercial cylinders in just one month. The price was hiked last on November 1. However, the price of domestic cylinders remained unchanged.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The latest LPG price hike is bound to impact the commercial sector, which has been trying to recover from the pandemic-induced economic crisis. LPG prices are revised every month for all states and union territories. The price of an LPG cylinder is calculated based on the import cost (including tariffs and transport) and in-country costs such as GST, excise duty, and freight charges.

Details What are the rates in different cities?

Following the hike, a 19-kg cylinder will now cost Rs. 2,101 in Delhi. In Mumbai, the price for commercial LPG cylinders has gone up to Rs. 2,051 per cylinder. In Kolkata, the price for a commercial cylinder will be Rs. 2,174.50 from Wednesday onwards. In Chennai, a commercial LPG cylinder will now cost Rs. 2,234.50, the highest in the four metro cities.

Trend Fifth hike in 3 months

This is the fifth hike in the prices of the commercial cylinder in three months. The last two were on November 1 and October 15. On November 1, the prices of commercial cylinders were hiked by Rs. 266 per cylinder. On October 1, the price of the 19-kg commercial cylinder was increased by Rs. 43 but further decreased by Rs 2.53 on October 6.

Politics Opposition corners Centre over LPG price hike

Meanwhile, the Opposition targeted the Centre over the LPG price hike. Taking to Twitter, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the Centre of another "jhumla" (platitude). Odisha's ruling Biju Janta Dal also threatened to intensify protest against the Centre if LPG prices were not reduced by November 30. The party had staged picketing in 314 blocks in the state over the issue.

Petrol Petrol prices stagnant since 1 month

Separately, the price of petrol has remained unchanged for the 28th consecutive day after the Centre cut excise duty on auto fuels. After repeated hikes, both petrol and diesel prices have not seen any further increase in the last one month. The Centre had cut excise duty for petrol and diesel by Rs. 5 and Rs. 10, respectively, last month.