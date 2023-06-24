World

Received unprecedented love: PM Modi in goodbye speech in US

Written by Snehadri Sarkar June 24, 2023 | 10:22 am 3 min read

Know why Modi called US 'Mini India' in goodbye speech

In his farewell address to the Indian-American community toward the end of his three-day state visit to the United States (US), Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated, "In the last three days, a new and glorious journey has started for India-US relations." He added, "Together, India and the US are not just forming policies and agreements; we are shaping lives, dreams, and destinies."

Why does this story matter?

The invitation-only event was approximately two hours long, and the Indian diaspora reception was hosted by the United States Indian Community Foundation (USICF). Earlier, PM Modi also addressed the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), where he revealed that American companies have invested around $16 billion in India over the past two years. Notably, this was PM Modi's first state visit to the US.

Modi's special message to Indian diaspora

While addressing the Indian diaspora at Washington's Ronald Reagan Center, Modi stated, "The partnership between India and the United States will make the world better in the 21st century. You all play a crucial role in this partnership." "The biggest driving force of India's growth story is the aspiration of the Indian people, which is not very different from the American dream," he added.

Video of Modi's address

When India becomes powerful, world benefits: PM Modi

The Indian prime minister also pointed out how history bears witness to the fact that when India becomes powerful, the world starts to benefit from it as well. Speaking about the COVID-19 pandemic era, Modi highlighted, "When the world needed medicines, India increased its production and sent medical supplies to more than 150 countries." He added India also sent vaccines to over 100 countries.

It seems that mini India has turned up: Modi

PM Modi also thanked the Indian community for turning up in massive numbers and remarked, "In a way, you have charted out the full map of India in this hall. I can see people from all corners of India here." "It seems that a mini India has turned up. I have received unprecedented love and affection during my stay in the US," he added.

India-US will keep working together

Later, announcing the end of his three-day visit to America, Modi took to Twitter and said, "Concluding a very special USA visit, where I got to take part in numerous programs and interactions aimed at adding momentum to the India-USA friendship." "Our nations will keep working together to make our planet a better place for the coming generations," he further said.

Check out Modi's tweet here

Ministry of External Affairs releases statement after Modi's address

After PM Modi's address, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement, "In his address, the prime minister congratulated Indian community members for the success in their respective field...and invited them to contribute to India's growth during Amrit Kaal." "The prime minister also thanked them for playing a significant role in strengthening India-USA ties, and highlighted future areas of bilateral partnership," it added.

