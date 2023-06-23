World

Families mourn after all passengers of Titan submersible reportedly dead

Families mourn after all passengers of Titan submersible reportedly dead

Written by Snehadri Sarkar June 23, 2023 | 10:40 am 3 min read

Families mourn after debris of missing Titan submersible found

All five people aboard the Titan submersible that went missing in the Atlantic Ocean on Sunday during an excursion to the Titanic wreck are dead, the United States (US) Coast Guard confirmed. The vessel reportedly suffered a "catastrophic implosion" during its descent, killing everyone. The victims' families have now released statements as condolences continue to flow in from across the globe.

Why does this story matter?

The submarine lost touch with its mother ship about an hour and 45 minutes after its descent off the coast of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, on Sunday. A massive international search for the vessel—which included a supply of emergency oxygen that would likely last the passengers onboard until Thursday afternoon—was underway. However, around the time the oxygen ran out, the team found a debris field.

Paul-Henri Nargeolet's family reacts to Titan submersible's 'implosion'

The family of the French diver who was on board the Titan said that the 77-year-old will be remembered as "one of the greatest deep-sea explorers in modern history." Paul-Henri Nargeolet was widely known as a world-leading Titanic expert and had completed over 35 dives to the ocean liner wreck. Furthermore, the French diver also spearheaded numerous different expeditions to the Titanic wreckage site.

Will remember him most for his big heart: Nargeolet family

"When you think of the Titanic and all we know about the ship today, you will think of Paul-Henri Nargeolet and his legendary work," the family of the French diver said. "But what we will remember him most for his big heart, his incredible sense of humor, and how much he loved his family," the BBC further quoted the statement as saying.

Dawood family mourns Shahzada, Suleman's loss

Another family of the deceased—the Dawood family—also grieved the sudden passing of Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman in the submersible mishap. "Our thoughts are with the victims.., one which has been followed around the world," the Dawood family said. "Some go out of their way to contribute and support; others use these moments for personal gains," the family's statement reads.

Suleman's aunt reveals teenager was 'terrified' about trip

Speaking to the news outlet NBC News, Suleman's aunt Azmeh Dawood revealed that the 19-year-old teenager was skeptical about going on the voyage to see the Titanic wreck. She also revealed that the teenager reportedly felt "terrified" regarding the trip but wanted to please his father as it was Father's Day. "I feel disbelief. It's an unreal situation," she added.

US Navy detected Titan submersible implosion days ago: Report

Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal reported that the US Navy detected the possible implosion of the submersible on its underwater sound monitoring devices shortly after it disappeared. "The US Navy conducted an analysis of acoustic data and detected an anomaly consistent with an implosion or explosion in the general vicinity of where the Titan submersible was operating when communications were lost," an official said.

Wreckage of Titan submersible found near Titanic: US Coast Guard

Days after the search, the US Coast Guard announced on Thursday that it found the wreckage of the Titan submersible near the remains of the Titanic, which sits 12,400 feet under the sea. This ended a multinational four-day search-and-rescue operation, with officials confirming that analysis showed debris found on the seabed was consistent with the implosion of the vessel's pressure chamber, as per AFP.

Video of representative of US Coast Guard providing update

Share this timeline