Should Indians be worried about AI's threat to jobs

Written by Athik Saleh May 31, 2023, 02:13 pm 2 min read

AI is likely to affect 300 million jobs worldwide

New inventions have always threatened job security. Since the beginning of the industrial revolution, humans have been afraid of being replaced by machines. What started with the fear of mechanized looms has now reached artificial intelligence (AI). With nearing AI ubiquity, people are worried that AI will soon usurp them. Indians, too, are worried about losing their jobs.

Why does this story matter?

We have been hearing about robots replacing humans for a long time, but nothing ever happened to show that it is imminent. Well, at least until now.

ChatGPT's advent and its subsequent success have brought science fiction to reality. Machines can now think like humans.

With AI set to improve further, the fear of job loss is not irrational.

India is already struggling with unemployment

A recent report by Goldman Sachs said about 300 million jobs worldwide could be affected by the rise of AI. This does not bode well for a country like India, which is already struggling with unemployment. According to various reports, the country needs to create 10 million jobs every year till 2030 to deal with unemployment and underemployment.

AI will disrupt: Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Therefore, it is not surprising Indians are a bit worried about their job security with AI's increasing prominence. In an interview with NDTV, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, "I think AI will disrupt but it will also bring opportunities." He added there will be high demand for "AI-ready skilled talent" and India can be a "future hub" for the same.

Most Indians see AI as a combination of opportunities, threats

A recent survey by Digit Research Lab says Indians have a similar opinion about AI. In the survey conducted among young tech professionals and students with an interest in technology, 59% felt AI is a combination of opportunities and threats. Meanwhile, 11% of participants claimed AI poses a significant threat to their jobs. Students found AI to be more threatening than working professionals.

It is important to be skilled in AI

India aims to be a major player in AI in the future. "We want to be cutting edge in terms of where AI goes," Chandrasekhar said. There is no reversing this trajectory the world is headed. AI will be a part of our daily lives. While it threatens jobs, it also presents opportunities. The important thing is to be skilled in AI.