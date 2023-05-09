India

COVID-19: India registers 1,331 new cases, 15 deaths

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 09, 2023, 11:10 am 1 min read

The country's tally of coronavirus infections has now increased to over 4.49 crore

India registered 1,331 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, a 27.6% drop compared to Monday's cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data released on Tuesday morning. With this, the country's tally of coronavirus infections has now increased to over 4.49 crore. Meanwhile, with 15 new deaths, the fatality toll rose to 5,31,707.

More than 4.4 crore patients recovered from COVID-19

The official data also revealed that India's active caseload currently stands at 22,742. As of now, more than 4.4 crore patients have recovered from the deadly disease, and the recovery rate is 98.76%. Additionally, over 220.6 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to the citizens of the country since the beginning of the nationwide inoculation campaign in January 2021.