COVID-19 update: India logs 2,961 new cases, 17 deaths

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 06, 2023, 11:18 am 1 min read

India has reported 2,961 new COVID-19 cases, a slight decrease from the previous day, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data shared on Saturday morning. The country's active caseload currently stands at 30,041, which accounts for 0.07% of the total cases recorded. In the past 24 hours, 17 fatalities took the death toll to 5,31,659, as per the ministry.

Recovery rate increased to 98.75%

With 6,135 fresh discharges, the number of total recoveries in India climbed to more than 4.44 crore. The mortality rate was reported at 1.18%, while the recovery rate stands at 98.75%. Meanwhile, according to the ministry, more than 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to the citizens since the nationwide inoculation drive began on January 16, 2021.

COVID-19 no longer global health emergency: WHO

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday declared that COVID-19 no longer represented a "global health emergency." The health agency declared the emergency on January 30, 2020, when the virus just started spreading. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of the WHO, said the true worldwide fatality figure was "likely" closer to 20 million deaths, nearly three times the official data.