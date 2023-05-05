World

Modi to be France's Guest of Honor on National Day

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 05, 2023, 07:54 pm 1 min read

The announcement was made by French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday (Photo credit: Twitter/@EmmanuelMacron)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the Guest of Honor on France's National Day, also known as Bastille Day, on July 14. The announcement was made by French President Emmanuel Macron and the French Embassy in India on Friday. "Dear Narendra, it will be my pleasure to welcome you to Paris as a Guest of Honor for the 14th of July parade," Macron tweeted.

Check out the Twitter post by Macron

Before Modi, Manmohan Singh was Guest of Honor in 2009

According to the official announcement, a contingent of the Indian Army will take part in the military parade alongside French forces. Furthermore, Modi's visit coincides with the 25th anniversary of the "strategic partnership" between India and France. He will be the second Indian prime minister to be Guest of Honor on Bastille Day after Manmohan Singh in 2009.