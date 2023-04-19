India

India to become world's most populous country by mid-2023: UN

India's population would increase to 1,428.6 million by mid-2023

India is on the cusp of becoming the world's most populous country by mid-2023, the data released by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) showed on Wednesday. According to the UNFPA's The State of World Population Report, 2023, India would surpass China by adding 2.9 million more people. India's population would be 1,428.6 million, while China's would stand at 1,425.7 million.

China's population reached peak in 2022: UNFPA

Notably, this is the first time that India would overtake China since the UN began collecting and releasing population data in 1950. Anna Jefferys, media and crisis communications advisor, UNFPA, told the Hindustan Times, "China's population reached its peak last year and started to decline and while India's population is growing, its rate of population growth has been declining since 1980."