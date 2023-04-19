India

What India can learn from Mizoram, the 'happiest state'

Written by Anujj Trehaan Apr 19, 2023, 12:18 pm 3 min read

This makes 'mizo' happy! We are in the middle of the week and probably on top of our happiness with a piece of good news coming straight from northeast India. Well, as per a recent study, Mizoram has been declared the "happiest state" in India as it has scored exceptionally high on as many as six important parameters in its happiness index.

The study has been conducted by MDI, Gurugram

A study conducted by Mr. Rajesh K Pillania, professor of strategy at the Management Development Institute in Gurugram, revealed that Mizoram is the happiest state in India. Being second in the country to achieve a 100% literacy rate, it has offered its students several opportunities to grow and develop even in the toughest of hardships. This has largely contributed to the state's overall happiness.

Mizoram's happiness index is based on six important parameters

The study conducted had taken into account six parameters while evaluating Mizoram's happiness rate. These were "family and relationships, work-related issues, social issues and philanthropy, religion, COVID-19 effects on happiness, and physical and mental health," according to their report. In addition to these grounds, Mizoram's social structure also has a major role in its feat.

Every child in Mizoram starts earning early, says the report

Another reason that adds to Mizoram's happiness is the fact that every child, regardless of age, gender, and religious beliefs, starts earning even before they turn adults. "No task is considered too small and youths typically find employment around the age of 16 or 17. This is encouraged, and there is no discrimination between girls and boys," said the report.

We are a castless society, parental pressure is less: Teacher

The state has recognized its teachers among the top catalysts of literacy, happiness, and well-being for the youth. "It is the upbringing that adds to youth being happy or not, we are a casteless society. Also, parental pressure for studies is less here," says Sister Lalrinmawii Khiangte, a teacher at a private school, Eben-ezer Boarding School in Mizoram.

No gender is dependent on each other for financial assistance

In Mizoram, there's hardly anyone financially dependent on someone else. Mizos are also quick to identify the toxicity of family setups, which is why most families in the state are broken but thriving. "When both genders are taught to earn their living, and neither is dependent on the other, why should a couple continue to live together in an unhealthy setting?" expressed the teacher.